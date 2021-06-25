The Lincolnite tries: Greek2Me’s new bakery in Lincoln

A Lincoln family will open the next business under its Greek2Me brand next week with a traditional Mediterranean bakery and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Greek2Me Bakery will open in the unit formerly occupied by now-liquidated sandwich bar Fodders Fine Foods on Newland on Tuesday, June 29. It will be run by Joanne Macphee-Papadopoulou and her family.

The menu includes feta cheese batons, sausage and mustard pastry, ham and cheese pie, feta and spinach pie, as well as a mix of English style and Mediterranean sandwiches. Dessert options such as Bougatsa, Baklava, Kadaiifi and Galaktoboureko are available for anyone with a sweet tooth.

There will also be hot drinks including Elliniko, which is a Greek coffee, as well as iced coffees.

There is a breakfast bar inside and seating outside for people to use while they enjoy their traditional Greek food.

Joanne Macphee-Papadopoulou will run the bakery, which will create around seven new jobs, and she is looking forward to opening and serving the first customers next week.

It will be open between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-6pm on Saturdays.

The bakery will be the fourth business in the Greek2Me brand. Joanne and her partner Christos Papadopoulos purchased The Plough in Nettleham in 2015, from which they continue to serve food including Greek cuisine. It is run by Christos and their son George, who is the General Manager.

Joanne and Christos’ son Spyros manages the Greek2Me takeaway next door to the pub, as well as the latest one which opened in Birchwood in April this year.