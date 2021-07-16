Direct Cleethorpes to London rail link ‘close’ to getting go ahead

Proposals from LNER to introduce a new direct train service from Cleethorpes to London have been backed by North East Lincolnshire Council.

LNER is currently consulting over its May 2022 timetable, which could be set to include a new seven-day-a-week service from Cleethorpes to London.

The times proposed are 6.24am from Cleethorpes, stopping at Grimsby at 6.32am and arriving at London Kings Cross at 9.25am.

It would return from Kings Cross at 4.10pm and arrive back at Grimsby at 7.05pm and Cleethorpes at 7.20pm.

The calls have been met with support from North East Lincolnshire Council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, Stewart Swinburn.

Councillor Swinburn said: “I am delighted that years of work by transport officials, elected members and MPs is finally paying off and we are the closest in 20 years to once again achieving a direct rail link between Cleethorpes and London.

“I would like to thank LNER for developing this route and encourage the residents and businesses of North East Lincolnshire to take part in the consultation to demonstrate the clear desire we have for this route. Let’s all see this service back for 2022.

“The benefits of this service to the local area are huge and will have a great impact on both our local economy and the tourism sector, especially as businesses in the area continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“For local people, it opens up much more opportunity with this direct link to the capital and I hope over the coming weeks we can, as an area, show our support to LNER and their stakeholders on what this route will mean for the area.”

To support the calls, you can complete an LNER survey about the consultation, which is running until August 5.