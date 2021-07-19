Donors to Lincoln Cathedral fundraising effort will get names put on iconic building walls

An appeal has been launched to help fund the conservation project of Chapter House at Lincoln Cathedral, and donors will have their names put in the fabric of the building.

The 13th century Chapter House building is located on the north side of Lincoln Cathedral, and needs urgent repair, which is expected to take up to three years to complete.

The programme of works will cost £1.3 million and will be part-funded by the cathedral, though public donations are crucial to the project.

Anyone who donates to the cause will have their name recorded inside a capsule which will be placed inside one of the pinnacles of the building after the completion of works.

There will also be an opportunity for donors to have their name carved into the inside face of a piece of stone used for the building structure.

The Chapter House was originally used for meetings of the cathedral’s governing body, and in recent times it has even hosted Parliament.

A £15 donation will pay for the cutting of a small ashlar which is a square-cut stone, while £30 will fund one hour of stonemason work and £100 will support the working and fixing of an ashlar into the fabric of Chapter House.

Maximum donations of £80,000 from corporations or individuals could fund the significant cost of a pinnacle reconstruction.

Michael Sheppard, director of works and property at Lincoln Cathedral, said: “Much of the work that needs to be undertaken on the Chapter House is the result of the natural environment, as well as correcting aspects of work undertaken during the Victorian period.

“The Chapter House is an instantly recognisable and well-loved part of the Cathedral and is simply stunning on the inside and out.

“These conservation works will tackle the key areas which have been highlighted by the Cathedral’s architect and will enable us to return this exquisitely carved and glazed part of Lincoln Cathedral to its former glory and protect it for years to come.

“To protect the Chapter House, we do need to call on the generosity of people who are passionate about the Cathedral or simply have a love of preserving our heritage.

“As a thank you for that kind support, donors have a number of opportunities to be a part of the fabric of the Cathedral forever and be involved in this great project which is really special.”

To find out more about donating to Lincoln Cathedral, visit the website.