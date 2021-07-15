East Midlands Airport closed as plane’s undercarriage collapses during landing
Some planes have been diverted already
A training aircraft caused East Midlands Airport to temporarily close on Thursday after its undercarriage collapsed during a landing.
A Harvard T6 aircraft, which is used for training purposes, encountered the issue while trying to land on the runway of East Midlands Airport at Castle Donington, Derby on Thursday morning.
Two crew members were on board but were both unharmed, and fire crews were at the scene to help resolve the incident.
It resulted in a Ryanair training flight being diverted to Birmingham after it circled around East Midlands Airport waiting for the Harvard aircraft to be cleared.
The runway has now reopened and a spokesperson for East Midlands Airport said: “There was no disruption to the passenger operation.”