Footballing world reacts to Michael Appleton’s cancer diagnosis

Thousands of people in the footballing community have been sending their best wishes to Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The Imps boss, 45, issued an open letter to fans on Tuesday after the diagnosis, and has announced that he will be taking a short break from duties for recovery.

Appleton will be going in for an operation on Wednesday to remove a cancerous tumour, before taking 10 days off from pre-season preparations with Lincoln.

Michael’s wife Jess posted on social media last night to thank everyone for their kind words, and assured people that he was in the right hands.

“Michael’s being looked after by our Head of Morale”, Jess wrote, sharing a picture of Michael and their recently-born son Ned.

Football clubs from all four corners of the nation, including Sunderland, Bournemouth, Derby County and Mansfield Town passed on messages of support to Appleton.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Michael 💛💙 — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) July 13, 2021

His former clubs Leicester City, Oxford United, West Bromwich Albion, Portsmouth and Blackpool also joined in the well wishes.

The news affected a lot of Lincoln City supporters, who have already been given so many great times and memories thanks to Appleton’s tenure in charge, with plenty of fans sharing their heartfelt messages.

Julian Woodall said: “All of a sudden things come into perspective don’t they? All the very best boss, everyone in football is rooting for you and your family. Can’t wait to have you back fit and well!”

Oxford United fan Mike Terry said: “Get well soon, Michael. No doubt an incredibly difficult time personally, the man is incredible. Lincoln are incredibly lucky to have him.”

Imps chief executive Liam Scully says the club will support Michael Appleton as he takes a short break from his duties to recover from surgery.

He said: “It goes without saying that the most important thing is Michael’s health, and we’ll provide whatever support we can. Football is our secondary concern at times like this.

“He will want to be back as soon as possible but I wish to be clear that he will be given as much time off as he needs and we absolutely do not want to see him back until he is ready.

“Plans for the new season are well underway, Michael has driven them and they’ll continue on track. We are all looking forward to the new season and are right behind Michael, on and off the pitch.”