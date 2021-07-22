Fundraiser reaches over £1k for disabled girl’s dream to go into sea
She needs a specialist floating chair to go into the ocean
A fundraiser has been set up to help the dreams of a disabled Lincoln girl come true, to get a floating chair that allows her to go into the sea.
Eva May has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and autism, but that hasn’t stunted her dream of being able to play in the sea.
Her parents Nina and Ben are trying to help her achieve these dreams by raising money for a beach chair, which can float in the sea and allow Eva to go out into the water.
The family have raised money in the past to buy a specialist beach buggy which can reach the shoreline and soft sand of the Lincolnshire coast, and now they want to take it one step further for their daughter.
The idea came during a holiday to Wales, where Eva was able to use a beach buggy to get out into the sea and have the time of her life. Now, the family are looking to buy an exact copy of that.
Dad Ben Shepherd said he’s no stranger to charity challenges, and is open to suggestions for ways he can take on another one for this fundraiser.
He said: “I’ve done a half marathon in the past as well as a charity fishing match plus a sky dive and a wing walk.
“Every penny raised will go towards Eva’s super adult beach buggy/floatation aid that will make a massive difference to her trips to the beach, which she absolutely loves.
“She’s very special to us, we’d love to make her dream come true.”
A target price of £1,700 has been set for the buggy and it is well on its way to achieving that goal.
An anonymous donor pledged £500 to the fundraiser on Wednesday night, helping to bring the total to a wonderful £1,105 at the time of reporting.
You too can donate to the fundraiser by visiting the GoFundMe page.