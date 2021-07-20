Girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Boston Market Place

Five other men were seen laughing

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by touching in Boston Market Place.

The incident took place between 9pm and 10pm on June 6 when a man approached the 16-year-old girl and grabbed her from behind before attempting to inappropriately touch her.

It was then reported to police on July 8, and the force appealed for witnesses on July 20.

Investigating officers are yet to locate a suspect, despite exploring many lines of enquiry.

The victim was with her friend at the time, and was wearing a distinctive orange crop top with white shorts, while her friend wore a denim jacket.

The suspect has been described as 5ft 8 inches tall and was wearing red shorts and a plain white t-shirt at the time of the incident.

He was with five other men at the time who appeared to be laughing throughout the ordeal.

Detective Constable Daniel Walker said: “We take all reports of sexual assault seriously, no matter when it is reported.

“There are various reasons which may lead to a delay in the victim reporting sexual assaults to us and we would ask the public to be mindful of this.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and we would encourage anyone who may have any information to contact us.

“Any information, no matter how irrelevant you may feel it is, could help us to identify this suspect.”

If you were in the area at the time of the assault or have information that could aid police investigations, call 101 and quote incident reference 21000380794.