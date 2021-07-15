Late night COVID jabs in Lincolnshire today and this weekend

Lincolnshire’s two mass vaccination centres will be offering walk-in COVID-19 jabs until 10pm on Thursday, and other areas in the county will be offering them across the weekend too.

Both the Lincolnshire Showground and Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena usually close at 7pm, but will stay open an additional three hours on Thursday, July 15, to help with the vaccination push.

It comes as Lincolnshire is very close to hitting the 85% vaccinated target for the people in cohorts 1-12, currently standing at 84.2% of eligible people vaccinated.

PRSA in Boston will be offering both Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins for first and second doses, as will the Lincolnshire Showground.

Anyone who wishes to go will also be offered refreshments and something to eat at Boston Rugby Club, and can turn up to be vaccinated without their NHS number.

“We know that there is a range of reasons that not everyone can come and get their vaccinations during the day, not least of which are work and childcare commitments, so we hope extending the hours at our two largest sites will help,” comments Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

“The walk-ins we’ve run to-date across the county have been successful in attracting a decent number of people to get vaccinated, I think mainly due to the ease with which you can just turn up and get jabbed. You don’t even need an NHS number.”

As well as this, Springfields Events and Conference Centre in Spalding will offer doses between 1pm and 8pm on Friday, plus Boston Co-op Pharmacy on Parkside between 9am and 3.30pm on Saturday.

Skegness’ Storehouse will have Pfizer first and second dose walk-ins available between 8.30am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and Hall Place at Spalding Market has the same offering 12-3pm on Saturday.

Marisco Medical Practice in Mablethorpe is offering AstraZeneca walk-ins from 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday, and Pfizer ones between 1pm and 5pm on on the same day.