Lincoln Fontaines D.C. gig cancelled after band member tests positive for COVID
… On the day of the show, but refunds are available
Irish indie band Fontaines D.C. have had to cancel their show at Lincoln Engine Shed tonight after one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19.
The group were set to perform at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Thursday, July 22 as part of a tour for their critically acclaimed second album A Hero’s Death.
The show has now been cancelled as a member of Fontaines D.C. has tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the show.
A statement was posted to the band’s social media pages on Thursday afternoon to say that the Engine Shed show along with a festival appearance at Latitude this weekend had been cancelled.
It came after a session of routine testing for the band while they prepared to go on tour, and they are now all self-isolating as a result of the positive case.
We regret to announce that a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating. Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VolNIAhlm5
— Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) July 22, 2021
The band said: “We were really looking forward to it but we will see you all again soon.”
People with tickets for the show are being asked to contact their ticket provider for refunds, and a rescheduled date does not appear to be in the works.