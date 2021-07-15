Lincoln ready to celebrate Freedom Day with week-long heatwave
Get the sunglasses out, it’s going to be a scorcher!
As Freedom Day edges ever closer, Lincoln is preparing to enjoy the occasion in style, with a heatwave lasting a week long being forecast in the city.
According to the Met Office, the heat will arrive on Friday in Lincoln, with highs of 26° being forecast, and it will only get hotter as the weekend goes on.
Saturday will rise to 27° before a scorching 29° forecast for Sunday, an ideal opportunity to host a barbecue or head to the beach.
It comes as the government has announced all safety measures against COVID-19, including social distancing and the wearing of face covering indoors, will come to an end from Monday, July 19.
Freedom Day itself will also be red hot, with expectations of 25° before gradually fading to 24° on Tuesday and 23° on Wednesday.
The warm weather does, however, come with warnings of very high UV and pollen levels over the weekend and very humid evenings being predicted.
Elsewhere in the county, Skegness is expected to reach up to 25° over the weekend and Stamford is approaching 30°, so the heatwave isn’t just limited to Lincoln.