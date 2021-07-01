Police warning after 53 Euros related violent incidents in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police were called to more than 50 violent incidents in the county in the hours following England’s Euros win against Germany on Tuesday, June 29.

Between 6pm and midnight, when England played and won the last 16 match against rivals Germany, officers responded to 53 calls.

Many, said the force, were fuelled by alcohol, “and every one of them diverted officers away from those who may be in need of our help.”

The force issued a warning to fans to drink responsibly, and to pubs and off-licenses not to sell to those who are clearly drunk.

Venues were also reminded to comply with COVID guidelines, with police adding they will prosecute those who are not.

Officers will be conducting extra patrols across towns in Lincolnshire for the rest of the fixtures.

Superintendent Pat Coates, Specialist Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This week England has beaten Germany in the Euros, and the fan reaction across the county has been largely one of celebration.

“But a minority of people have taken that celebration and marred it by breaking the law with acts of violence, which will have been a frightening and intimidating for people nearby, and an awful experience for those on the receiving end. Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt and we will investigate the incidents in due course.

“I would like to make very clear that the majority of people who watch football matches do so in support of their team and for the love of the game, and the individuals who break the law are very much in the minority. That’s the way it should be.

“People who enjoy the football, not to mention those who don’t but who happen to be out and about when a match is taking place or just after it, should be able to go about their business without fear of intimidation, distress or alarm.

“We will continue to plan for these types of fixtures and police them robustly to make sure this is and continues to be the case.”