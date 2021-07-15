Restaurant and bar coming to Marshalls Yard in Gainsborough next year
The owners also run Cosy Club
A brand new restaurant and bar run by popular brand Lounges will open at a Gainsborough shopping centre in early 2022.
The Caldero Lounge will be coming to Marshalls Yard in the town next year, and is set to create around 25 new jobs for the area.
Lounges are currently transforming the former New Look unit into a quirky dining experience which will strengthen the leisure and hospitality offerings at the shopping centre.
The company are famed for running The Cosy Club across the UK, including the ones at Lincoln and Stamford, and hope to offer a unique experience for visitors and shoppers in Gainsborough.
The name was chosen to pay homage to Marshall Yard’s industrial past. The word Caldero means ‘boiler’ in Spanish and is a nod to the former Marshalls factory that was at the site before it became a shopping centre.
Marshalls Yard is owned and managed by Dransfield Properties, and Estates Director James Shepherd said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Caldero Lounge to Marshalls Yard later this year. The cool and quirky concept that Lounges offer will bring something completely unique to the current offering.
“Since the easing of restrictions, we have seen a rise in demand for eating out and we are confident that Caldero Lounge will provide a fantastic destination for families and friends to enjoy socialising”