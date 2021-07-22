Lincoln
July 22, 2021 5.12 pm

Schoolboy hit by van in Lincoln

Air ambulance attended
The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance landed at the Carlton Centre in Lincoln. | Photo: Vilius Arci

A boy of primary school age is receiving medical attention from the air ambulance crew after being hit by a van while walking near the Carlton Centre in Lincoln.

Police are currently in attendance at the crash on Carlton Boulevard after a call at 4.27pm on Thursday afternoon, when a pedestrian was hit by a van.

The victim is a boy of primary school age and is currently being treated by air ambulance workers, police said.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “If anyone witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with officers, please call 101 with incident reference 302 of 22 July.”

This is a breaking story and we will update you on it as and when we hear anything.

