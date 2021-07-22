Schoolboy hit by van in Lincoln
Air ambulance attended
A boy of primary school age is receiving medical attention from the air ambulance crew after being hit by a van while walking near the Carlton Centre in Lincoln.
Police are currently in attendance at the crash on Carlton Boulevard after a call at 4.27pm on Thursday afternoon, when a pedestrian was hit by a van.
The victim is a boy of primary school age and is currently being treated by air ambulance workers, police said.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “If anyone witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with officers, please call 101 with incident reference 302 of 22 July.”
Our crew this afternoon were called to a patient in #Lincoln and then went onto #Grimsby. On arriving back at HQ the wheels didn't even touch the ground before they were called back out 💛#ambucopter #LNAA #airambulance #Lincolnshire #Nottinghamshire pic.twitter.com/hpavmZcTjG
— Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (@LNAACT) July 22, 2021
This is a breaking story and we will update you on it as and when we hear anything.