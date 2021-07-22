St Marks shopping centre to host Lincoln kids club this summer

A brand-new kids club will be run throughout the summer holidays at St Marks shopping centre in Lincoln.

It will be completely free for children, starting from Wednesday, July 28 and running until September 3 at the shopping centre.

Activities such as arts and crafts will be on offer, with children able to create their own mini imp, just like the ones on the Lincoln Imp Trail.

There’s something for children of all ages to enjoy during the summer break, including baking, pottery and family fun days.

Events will be held across the centre at businesses such as The Little Pottery Studio and the Back Garden Bakery, as well as fun days at the former Mamas and Papas unit, and in the gardens.

St Marks centre manager, Valerie Johnson, said “Everyone at the centre is delighted that we’re launching our brand-new kids’ club.

“We always get a fantastic reaction from children and parents alike when we host events that are aimed at our younger shoppers, and we’re sure that St Marks Kids Club is going to prove a real hit.

“We’ve got a range of themes lined up for the school holidays, with plenty for kids to get stuck into and enjoy. I can’t wait to see the different event each week.”

For more information and to see a full schedule of events, visit the St Marks website.