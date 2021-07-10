Still no arrests after pregnant woman and staff assaulted in Lincoln Co-op robbery

Investigations continue as police try to identify a man who assaulted a pregnant woman and a shop worker during an alleged shoplifting incident at a Lincolnshire Co-op store in Lincoln.

At around 10am on Tuesday, July 6, a man was challenged by staff at the Burton Road Lincolnshire Co-op store in the city, for suspected shoplifting.

He reportedly punched a shop worker in the face, causing a cut and swollen lip, before allegedly pushing a pregnant woman to the floor.

The attack was caught on CCTV at the moment he swung to punch at a staff member, and police have been working to identify the man since.

At the time of reporting, the man has not yet been found and no arrests have been made, but Lincolnshire Police officers are carrying on their investigations.

The assailant is white and of slim build, around 5ft 10 inches tall and was seen wearing a black beanie hat with a disposable blue face mask.

The man also had a camouflage black, white and grey hoodie, blue jeans with braces on the sides and black trainers with a white trim.

If you recognise the description or the man in the pictures, call 101 and quote incident 115 of July 6.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box.