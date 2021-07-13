Lincoln
July 13, 2021 11.23 am

The Lincoln Hotel up for sale at nearly £5 million

Surely one of Lincoln’s most expensive buildings
The Lincoln Hotel on Eastgate has been put up for sale. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

The Lincoln Hotel has been listed on the market for just shy of £5 million, and the 71-bedroom building is sure to attract a few suitors.

The four-star city centre hotel boasts an enviable location on Eastgate, being within a stone’s throw from Lincoln Cathedral for £4.75 million.

According to the listing by Christie & Co, the building has a net of VAT sales in excess of £2.5 million per year, meaning it shouldn’t take too long to start seeing the investment pay off.

Not a bad view of Lincoln Cathedral from one of the bedrooms at the Lincoln Hotel. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

The original part of the property dates back to Victorian times, having traditional brick construction under pitched tiled roofs, and an extension of steel frame construction was added in the 1960s.

Ample outdoor seating space. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

The hotel itself has a rating of 4/5 on Tripadvisor, and consists of 71 ensuite bedrooms, bar and restaurant trading areas and plenty of staff resources including laundry rooms and a beer cellar.

There are a range of different bedrooms, from doubles, twins and even triples. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

There is also potential to create 27 more letting bedrooms and to extend the main restaurant in order to create a wedding pavilion.

This is what it looks like inside:

It could be a great earner as an investment. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

Vast bar and restaurant areas. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

71 bedrooms at the hotel, with the potential for more. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

It can also moonlight as a wedding venue or space for business meetings. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

The unique hotel is currently unbranded outside. | Photo: The Lincoln Hotel

