Tiger and tortoise ornaments stolen from Skegness local’s garden
These creatures won’t bite
Two ornaments worth more than £400 have been stolen from a garden in Skegness, and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a resin tiger or tortoise.
The tortoise and tiger ornaments were taken from a front garden in Haydon Avenue between June 20 and July 1.
These ornaments are believed to be worth around £430, and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area between those dates.
If you have been offered these ornaments, know where they might be or who stole them, contact officers on 101 and quote incident 21000400247 for reference.