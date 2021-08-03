A15 to be closed all day after two lorries crash
One of the drivers has been taken to hospital
Two lorries have crashed on the A15, with one driver hospitalised as one of the vehicles flipped onto its roof.
The two HGVs, a blue skip loader and a yellow and red heavy tractor artic lorry, collided on the A15 near Waddingham at 11.26am on Tuesday.
The blue skip loader ended up being overturned and is currently blocking the road at both sides.
The driver of the skip loader has been taken to hospital to be assessed, while it is unclear if the other driver has sustained any injuries.
Emergency service crews are in attendance, including Fire & Rescue, ambulance and police services.
The A15 is likely to be closed for most of the day, allowing for emergency teams to deal with the incident, and motorists are being asked to find alternative routes.
There is slow-moving traffic on the B1398, one of the diversion routes used to avoid the scene of the crash.