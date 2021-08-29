Another Lincoln imp vandalised in mindless act
Suspect already in custody
A second Lincoln imp statue on the city trail has been damaged, this time overnight on the lower High Street.
It happened some time on Saturday night, when the top third of the Lincoln City FC imp near Poundland was broken off the statue.
Lincolnshire Police said they already have the suspect in custody, while Lincoln BIG will assess whether the statue can be repaired, or it will need replacing, as it was the case with the imp statue near the Stonebow last month.
Police said: “So much hard work and effort goes into creating these wonderful pieces of art and we fully understand the frustration and distress this will create for our community.”
Read more: Lincoln imp vandal remorseful as he’s ordered to pay for damages
St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, the charity which is set to benefit from funds raised from the auction of the imp statues, said it was devastated by the news.
“We are very sad to see that another imp statue has been damaged overnight. This is upsetting for the artist, sponsor and everyone who has taken time and effort to bring the trail to the city.
“We hope this imp statue can be fixed in time for the reunion event at the Castle and the auction, of which all proceeds will be donated to us, St Barnabas Hospice.
“The statues have not only brought joy and entertainment for thousands of local people and visitors to the city of Lincoln, but offered an opportunity to support more people in Lincolnshire with compassionate, end of life care.
“We hope the person responsible is found and understands their actions may impact the amount raised for the hospice.”
Out and about: Let’s go on the Lincoln Imp Trail