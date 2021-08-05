Climate change is the theme for Uncle Henry’s 2021 Maize Maze
Can you find your way out?
Climate change will be the theme for the Uncle Henry’s Maize Maze 2021 this summer near Gainsborough, ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, also known as COP26.
The award-winning five-acre Maize Maze returns again and this time is part of the Behind the Garden Wall at Uncle Henry’s experience at Grayingham Grange Farm in Grayingham, Gainsborough.
Tickets are now on sale priced at £8.95 per person or £30 for a group ticket for four people – book tickets here. Tickets include access to the Maize Maze, Fairy Trail, and use of their Jumping Pillows and Crazy Golf.
The maze’s new theme of climate change was chosen as Uncle Henry’s is taking the opportunity to inform its customers about their farming philosophy and the sustainability initiatives that are happening at the farm.
Ten markers are hidden in the maze for people to find. They must then answer questions on the farm’s sustainability initiatives to decipher a secret code, before finding their way out.
Behind the Garden Wall, including the maze, is open 9.30am to 5pm every day of the summer holidays until September 5, 2021.
Meanwhile, the Fairy Trail which launched in May continues to be available for visitors, who follow visual clues through the woodlands to complete a quest set by the Fairy Queen. Uncle Henry’s Cafe is open 9.30am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays for breakfast, lunch and coffee.