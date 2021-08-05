Climate change is the theme for Uncle Henry’s 2021 Maize Maze

Around a quarter of people aged under 30 in Lincolnshire still have not had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as youth hotspots are blamed for Lincoln sitting top of the national rankings for its infection rate

Vaccine figures released by the government on Thursday showed Lincolnshire health staff had now given out 1,030,246 cumulative doses, up 11,030 on the previous week’s 1,019,216 total. That’s 2,026 doses fewer than the previous week’s 13,056.

Of those 559,558 are first doses, while 470,688 are second. The Lincolnshire population is 634,453 according to Office for National Statistics 2020 population estimates. This means the percentage of the population over the age of 16 to have received a first dose is now 88.19%, while 74.18% have had their second second.

Of those aged over 18, a total of 556,449 people have received their first dose, while 469,672 people over 18 have been double-jabbed.

The latest figures come as health bosses in Lincolnshire urge young people to get the vaccine to knock the county’s capital, Lincoln, off the top spot of the national rankings for infection rates in England.

They said the cases are mainly among the younger generations with nightclubs in the city blamed for several outbreaks.

According to the figures released Thursday, 74% of 18-24-year-olds in Lincolnshire have received their first dose, while 76.2% of 25-29-year-olds have had theirs. The figures are up only slightly from last week’s 73.5% and 75.3% respectively.

Only 20.2% of 18-24-year-olds have had their second dose and 29.8% of 25-29-year-olds have had theirs.

There have been 3,109 under 18s given their initial jabs – these include individuals who are, or who live with, vulnerable people. 1,016 have had their second.

The vaccination figures are lower to the north of Greater Lincolnshire.

In North East Lincolnshire 197,754 doses have been given out, with 89,121 of those being second doses. Meanwhile, 223,574 doses have been given out in North Lincolnshire, of which 102,613 are second doses.

Compared to the latest population figures, around 69.41% of North East Lincolnshire’s eligible population has been double-jabbed, while in North Lincolnshire the proportion is 72.84%.

In North East Lincolnshire 68.4% of 18-24-year-olds have had their first dose, while 63% of 25-29-year-olds have had theirs.

In North Lincolnshire the figures are 72.6% and 68.6% respectively for first doses.

Meanwhile, for second doses, North East Lincolnshire has double jabbed 20.4% of 18-24s and 24.9% of 25-29s.

In North Lincolnshire, 21.8% of 18-24-year-olds have received both doses, while 27.3% of 25-29 year olds have had their second jab.

On Wednesday, government advisers recommended that all 16 and 17-year-olds should be given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.