Found: Concerns growing for missing 72-year-old as Boston police launch re-appeal

The family of a man who died in a crash with a lorry in North Hykeham have described him as a ‘loving and loyal husband and father’.

Adam Morgan lost his life on July 12 when his car collided with a lorry travelling from Waddington on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham.

He was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance but sadly died from the injuries.

A fundraiser was set up in honour of Adam and has reached £4,795 at the time of reporting.

A month to the day from his passing, Adam’s family have penned an emotional tribute to him.

Adam became a co-owner of Ribs ‘n’ Bibs American restaurant on The Strait in Lincoln back in 2013, and his family described him as ‘determined and dedicated’ with his work.

They said: “Adam had two very important passions in life – his family and food!

“He was a loving and loyal husband for 20 years and a loving father to his three beautiful children, Faith, 15, Kai, 12, and Luca, nine, who he cherished and nurtured with all his love, care and support.

“Adam was charming and had such strength of character that shone through as soon as you met him. He was determined, dedicated, and followed his heart in life, and this became very apparent when he co-owned Ribs ‘n’ Bibs American restaurant, on The Strait in 2013. His passion and desire for ribs and chicken wings, was elevated to a whole new level!

“Sadly, his loss has cracked our family wide open and made us realise how fragile and precious life is and how everything can change in a moment and never be the same. Ad/Dad you are forever in our thoughts and hearts.”