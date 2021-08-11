Found: Concerns growing for missing 72-year-old as Boston police launch re-appeal
Have you seen Dennis?
Update: Police said on Thursday morning Dennis has now been found.
Police are ‘very concerned’ about a 72-year-old man from Fishtoft who has not been seen since Sunday morning.
The elderly man, referred to only as Dennis by Lincolnshire Police, was last seen leaving an address in the Fishtoft area of Boston at around 8.45am on Sunday, August 8.
He is thought to have been wearing blue jeans, a checked shirt and a dark coloured cardigan.
Dennis is around 5ft 8in tall and has very thin, greyish hair and is balding.
If you have seen Dennis or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact officers on 101 and quote incident 197 of August 8, as police are said to be very concerned for his welfare.