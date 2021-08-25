“Do not approach” wanted Scunthorpe man, police say
If you see him, call 999 immediately
A 47-year-old man from Scunthorpe is wanted by police in connection with an aggravated burglary.
Humberside Police are trying to locate Michael Forster in the Scunthorpe area, and have launched a public appeal to help track his whereabouts.
He is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in the town on Sunday, August 22, and officers are asking the public not to approach him if they see him.
Instead, they should call 999 immediately and quote log 488 of August 23, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.