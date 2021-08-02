Inquest opens for much-loved Lincoln man as murder investigation continues

A man accused of murder will return to court this month

An inquest opened on Monday into the death of Darren Munnelly, who suffered a fatal head injury after he was allegedly attacked in Lincoln earlier this month.

Mr Munnelly, 46, was discovered after emergency services were called to a property on Carr Street close at 12.18am on Sunday, July 26. He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, but sadly died at 6am that morning.

Declan Grant, 22, of St Mary’s Street in Lincoln was later charged with murder before appearing at Lincoln Crown Court in a hearing which lasted less than two minutes. Grant was remanded in custody to appear back before the Crown Court on August 31 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

An inquest into the death of Darren Richard Patrick Munnelly was opened by Paul Smith, HM Acting Senior Coroner for the County of Lincolnshire on Monday, August 2.

The date and place of death were confirmed as July 25, 2021 and Lincoln County Hospital. He was identified by his son Sean Michael Falkinder.

The clinical cause of death was confirmed as a head injury and the inquest was adjourned for a hearing on January 10, 2022.

Tributes poured in for Darren, who was desired as “a rare jewel” and “simply the best” after his tragic passing.

Darren’s death has sent shockwaves through the Lincoln community, with hundreds of people taking to social media to share memories and tributes to a “one of a kind” man who has been described as a “legend of West End Lincoln”.

According to his Facebook page, on the night of his death Darren had been to the Theatre Royal in Lincoln to watch an Eagles tribute band with his mum, just hours before he was tragic incident.