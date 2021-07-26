Tributes to Lincoln “hero” named locally after murder

A 46-year-old man from Lincoln, who died from a fatal head injury at the weekend, has been described as “a rare jewel” and “simply the best” after his tragic passing.

Darren Munnelly was found by emergency services after they were called to a flat on Carr Street in Lincoln, off Carholme Road, at 12.18am on Sunday, July 25.

He had a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died at 6am on Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Darren’s murder and remains in police custody. He has yet to be charged.

Darren’s death has sent shockwaves through the Lincoln community, with hundreds of people taking to social media to share memories and tributes to a “one of a kind” man who has been described as a “legend of West End Lincoln”.

Shannon Jenkinson said: “In the words of my grandad, you were the best man to ever walk the earth, and that can be said by many others too, what a hero you are.”

Joseph Dowling echoed Shannon’s words, saying: “One of the nicest, funniest, friendliest people you could meet. I am so proud to have known you. You will be missed by everyone.”

Paul Dineen also paid tribute on social media: “Never a truer friend to everyone who knew him. Always had a song, a smile and a heart of pure gold, taken in the worst possible way. You will be so sadly missed.”

His cousin Patrick Faherty posted: “You really were one of a kind, such a selfless caring man. RIP and love you cousin, give dad a hug from me.”

According to his Facebook page, on the night of his death Darren had been to the Theatre Royal in Lincoln to watch an Eagles tribute band with his mum, just hours before he was killed.

Police are now appealing for information from the public about reports of a disturbance between a man and woman in the St Mary’s Street area of Lincoln at around 10pm on Saturday night.

If you saw anything that looked suspicious there or at the Carr Street area, call 101 and quote incident 12 of July 25.