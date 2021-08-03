Life in jail for Scunthorpe murderer

He was sentenced along with three others

A 22-year-old man from Scunthorpe has been given a life sentence in prison in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man.

Peter Balog, 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a requirement to serve a minimum of 21 years before he can become eligible for release, after Abdullah Balouchi, 20, was murdered on Peel Street in Hull on October 7, 2020.

Balog initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty after two weeks of the trial.

Abdirahman Aadan, 18, of Pendril Street, Hull, will be kept at her majesty’s pleasure for a minimum of 17 years, due to being 17-years-old at the time of conviction, after also being found guilty of murder.

Two other men, Khalid and Mohamed Aadan, 19 and 20 respectively, both of Pendrill Street, Hull, were found guilty of manslaughter and will serve 10 years detention in a young offenders institute.

Both have a requirement to serve a minimum of two thirds of that period before consideration can be given to the remaining time served in the community under license.

The investigation into Abdullah’s murder will continue, as police say there are still outstanding suspects.

Humberside Police have vowed to not rest until all individuals have been brought to justice.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent, Robert Clark said: “Whilst these convictions and lengthy sentences will not bring back Abdullah, I hope they will provide the Balouchi family with some sense of closure as they continue to grieve for their loved one.”

“I just, again, want to thank them for their strength, courage and dignity during what has been a very painful and difficult time, one that no family should have to endure.”

“Abdullah’s murder was a senseless act bringing the most violent of crime onto the streets of Hull, effecting not only the Abdullah’s family and friends but also this close knit community.

“We continue to work closely in the area around Spring Bank to unite people and make sure that it is a safe place for everyone to live and work.”