Lincolnshire artist enlists famous help for new Radio 1 Hottest Record

A singer from Grantham has released her new single with huge acclaim and celebrity backing, as it was co-written by the lead singer of The 1975 and made BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World.

Holly Humberstone brought out her new single Please Don’t Leave Just Yet on Wednesday evening, as well as announcing her new six-track EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin, which will be released on November 5.

The project will include title track The Walls Are Way Too Thin, and has songs co-written by singer-songwriter Rob Milton and The 1975’s lead singer, Matty Healy.

Please Don’t Leave Just Yet was selected as Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World on Wednesday, gaining national exposure for a local star that continues to soar in popularity.

Holly said she remembered the songwriting process for her new single and how she turned ‘loneliness into something beautiful’, saying she was ‘so proud of it’.

Posting on social media, she said: “Thank you for writing this special song with me Rob Milton and Matty Healy, it was such a dream. I hope you love Please Don’t Leave Just Yet as much as I do.”

Matty Healy – a man with four number one albums to his name as part of serial hit makers The 1975 – posted to his Instagram account to congratulate Holly on the release, and called her ‘very wonderful’.

Holly’s stock has continually grown in prominence over the past year or so, after an appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show and Later… with Jools Holland, and long awaited festival appearances at Tramlines and Latitude.

The 21-year-old signed a record deal with Interscope and Polydor Records in 2021, as well as a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, and this will be her second EP after Falling Asleep At The Wheel was released independently in August 2020.

She will be kicking off a national tour with four sold out shows at Omeara in London, from August 15 to August 18, before hitting the road again across the UK in October and November.

You can listen to Please Don’t Go Just Yet on all streaming services, and you can preorder The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP by visiting her website.