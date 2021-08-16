Man’s death in car fire not suspicious, police say

His body was found in the back seat of a car

The death of a local man believed to be in his 40s, whose body was found in the back seat of a car in Theddlethorpe, is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue alerted police to the body that was found in car on Brickyard Lane in Theddlethorpe at 8.24pm on Thursday, August 12.

Following an extensive police investigation the death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has now been passed to the coroner’s office.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Police said next of kin are aware and formal identification is yet to take place.

The force added that they would like to thank the public for their support with their investigation.