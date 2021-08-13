Body found after fatal car fire on Lincolnshire coast
The cause of the fire is not yet known
The body of an adult was found in the back seat of a car after crews extinguished a fire on the Lincolnshire coast on Thursday night.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue alerted police to the body that was found in car on Brickyard Lane in Theddlethorpe at 8.24pm on Thursday, August 12. When police were asked the gender of the person found, they said they were “working to establish this”.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “At this early stage of our investigation it is not yet clear how the car fire started or the full circumstances that led to this individual’s death.
“We are working hard in conjunction with the fire investigation officer to establish who this was and what has happened.
“We would ask that people do not speculate, but instead contact the police with any information they may have that would assist this investigation.
“Numerous enquiries are ongoing and we remain at the scene. Brickyard Lane has been closed while this continues. We are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us on 101.”
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 401 of August 12.
Meanwhile, ‘Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe NNR’ posted on Facebook that the Brickyard Lane car park was closed due to a police incident, and that as of 12pm the “latest advice from police was that it could take ‘days’.”
Both the car park itself and the beach access from Brickyard Lane is closed. The route of the public footpath from Crook Bank to Churchill Lane is also closed from just south of the car park to just north of it.