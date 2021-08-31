Mundys estate agents pledge Marie Curie donation for each house sale

A Lincoln-based business has partnered with terminal illness charity Marie Curie to donate money from each house sale over the next 12 months.

Mundys Estate Agents, located on Silver Street and Museum Court in Lincoln, launched the Your House to Theirs campaign on August 31, announcing that for every house sale in the next year, £20 will be donated to Marie Curie.

£20 can fund one hour of nursing care for the charity, which specialises in caring for terminally ill people across the country.

The donations made by Mundys will support Marie Curie’s Rapid Response and Planned Nursing Service in Lincolnshire, which has cared for more than 2,400 patients in the county during the last year.

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people with terminal illness, employing over 2,700 nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals within its nine hospices around Britain, to provide palliative hands-on care within someone’s home as well as in Marie Curie facilities.

Simon Bentley, partner of Mundys, said: “We are all aware of the wonderful work that Marie Curie do nationwide to with all aspects of dying, death

and bereavement and a lot of us will sadly have had need of their support.”

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said: “We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Mundys. This campaign is wonderful way for local vendors and buyers to move forward with their home whilst ensuring another person receives the best possible care in theirs.

“We need more donations now than ever before and each Mundys’ sale will make a world of difference to our local nursing teams.”