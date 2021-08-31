Overnight closures at Brayford Way Bridge next week

An expansion joint fitted last year is not up to scratch

Works to repair an expansion joint on Brayford Way Bridge in Lincoln will cause the road to close overnight for two nights next week.

The maintenance project is expected to run for two evenings from 8pm to 6am, starting on Tuesday, September 7, subject to suitable weather.

The work is necessary after it was discovered that one of the expansion joints replaced last July during repair works on Brayford Way Bridge is not up to standard and needs fixing.

The closures were scheduled to take place once Pelham Bridge reopened earlier in August, as that was closed for 12 weeks for resurfacing and repairs.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge, and the road should be back open for vehicles through the night on Thursday, but it will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The diversion route for northbound traffic at the University roundabout will be via Ropewalk / East-West Link Road / Cross Street / Portland Street / Pelham Bridge / Wigford Way / Newland / Carholme junction.

The diversion for southbound traffic at the Carholme junction will be via Newland / Wigford Way / Pelham Bridge / Kesteven Street / East-West Link Road / Ropewalk / University roundabout.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Since carrying out repairs to Brayford Way Bridge last July, we’ve found that one of the joints that was replaced isn’t quite up to the standards we expect.

“So, as part of our agreement with the original contractor, they will be carrying out some repairs early next month to ensure a longer life for the bridge and less disruption in the future.

“We’ve planned these works to be carried out after the Pelham Bridge repairs were complete, and overnight from 8pm, when there are fewer people on the road in Lincoln. We will also be maintaining access as in and out for residents of Campus Way and for the emergency services as often and as we safely can.

“I want to thank everyone in Lincoln for their patience once again while we carry out these essential repairs.”