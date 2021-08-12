Lincoln
August 12, 2021 2.35 pm

Police tape off streets after bomb scare in Lincoln

The area has been cordoned off
Cabourne Avenue has been cordoned off by police. | Photo: G. Ward

Police have closed off Cabourne Avenue and a section of Nettleham Road in Lincoln after a suspicious package was found under a car.

Officers received a call at 1.30pm on Thursday to say a suspicious package had been put under a car on Cabourne Avenue in Lincoln.

As a precautionary measure, police have closed off Cabourne Avenue and a section of Nettleham Road between the Browning Drive and Outer Circle junctions.

It is understood that a GP surgery on the road has been evacuated as a result of the incident, after an eyewitness told The Lincolnite all health care workers and other staff had been asked to leave the premises.

Health care workers and staff have been evacuated. | Photo: Ben Davies

Police have said that due to the severity of the allegation, the incident has been treated very seriously while investigations are underway to ‘establish the facts’.

Officers are currently engaging with local residents affected by the closures, and will update people shortly.

