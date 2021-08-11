Scunthorpe man jailed for post-football match violence

A 21-year-old man from Scunthorpe has been jailed for his part in large-scale disorder after a local football match.

A brawl broke out on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 following a Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers match.

Two mini buses of Doncaster Rovers supporters were dropped off at a pub on Oswald Street in Scunthorpe and violence erupted within minutes.

Following a lengthy police investigation, at Nottingham Crown Court the final defendant, a Connor Akers, a 21 year-old man from Scunthorpe appeared in court.

He was sentenced to five months in prison and was served with a four year football banning order.

After this sentencing Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said, “This sentence is a timely reminder to the small number of people intent on causing trouble that there is no place for this type of behaviour in the modern game.

“We can, and will, bring those responsible for such behaviour to justice and hope to bring an end to all football related violence.

“Families and true supporters want to follow their teams without the fear of trouble and violence and as a Force we want to continue to help keep our local football matches a safe environment for everyone.”