Lincolnshire
August 30, 2021 1.42 pm

Thousands party in the woods at Lost Village festival near Lincoln

A bright and lively weekend in the middle of “nowhere”
The crowds were loving the music on display at Lost Village festival. | Photo: Sam Holt via Twitter

Thousands of people flocked to Lincolnshire for the Lost Village music festival, a weekend full of dance music and post-lockdown joy.

The annual festival which takes place in a secluded woodland area near Norton Disney could not go ahead in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was back with a bang this August bank holiday weekend.

Around 5,000 people were in attendance to explore the abandoned world off the A46, designed in the style of dilapidated buildings, hidden gardens and a disused airbase.

The headliners over the weekend were indie-rock group Bombay Bicycle Club, as well as Four Tet, Caribou and BRIT Awards winner Arlo Parks.

It isn’t just the music that brings people to Lost Village, though, it is also the comedy, wood-fire hot tubs and global street food which catches the eye for festival-goers.

Let’s take a look at some people having fun at the festival over the weekend:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKberuIyLt/

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.