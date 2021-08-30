Thousands party in the woods at Lost Village festival near Lincoln
A bright and lively weekend in the middle of “nowhere”
Thousands of people flocked to Lincolnshire for the Lost Village music festival, a weekend full of dance music and post-lockdown joy.
The annual festival which takes place in a secluded woodland area near Norton Disney could not go ahead in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was back with a bang this August bank holiday weekend.
Around 5,000 people were in attendance to explore the abandoned world off the A46, designed in the style of dilapidated buildings, hidden gardens and a disused airbase.
The headliners over the weekend were indie-rock group Bombay Bicycle Club, as well as Four Tet, Caribou and BRIT Awards winner Arlo Parks.
Lost Village last night pic.twitter.com/A5O4ILp2e3
— Four Tet (@FourTet) August 29, 2021
It isn’t just the music that brings people to Lost Village, though, it is also the comedy, wood-fire hot tubs and global street food which catches the eye for festival-goers.
Let’s take a look at some people having fun at the festival over the weekend:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKberuIyLt/