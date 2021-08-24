Two assaulted in five person altercation near Home in Lincoln

Police are appealing for video footage of an altercation between five people near the Home nightclub in Lincoln this weekend after two people were reportedly assaulted after the venue had closed.

Officers were called to reports of an incident in the Park Street area at around 5am on Saturday, August 21.

Assistance was provided to two men in their 20s who reported that they had been assaulted; they suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are now asking anyone with information, was in the area or has video footage of the altercation, to come forward and speak to officers.

A spokesperson for Home nightclub told The Lincolnite: “It appears that at the time of the incident was reported, Home had been closed for two hours, so we are not aware of the incident.

“We have reviewed our external motion detected CCTV cameras and do not have any footage of any alleged incident taking place outside Home, nor have the police contacted us directly to see if we have any footage that would help them with their enquiry.

“We have now contacted Lincolnshire Police directly to see if we can assist in any way with their enquiries.

“As previously stated, Home had already been closed for two hours and our full closure procedure had been completed long before this alleged incident had taken place.”

To contact police,

Email [email protected] and use incident reference 90 of August 21 in the subject box

Call 101 and quote the same incident number

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555111