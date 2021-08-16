Village hosts thank you event for Co-op staff who worked through pandemic

Lincolnshire Co-op staff in Metheringham were thanked by their community for the hard work put in during the pandemic with a free night of food and drinks at a local sports club.

The event was hosted by Metheringham Squash Club on Fen Road on Sunday, August 15, as staff from the local Lincolnshire Co-op Food Store were treated to free food and drinks at the club bar.

The staff enjoyed a great evening free of charge as a token of gratitude from the local community after they stayed open throughout the coronavirus pandemic as an essential retailer, providing a much-needed service to the village of Metheringham and beyond.

Organiser of the event and squash club member Tony Woods said: “There has rightfully been national appreciation for key workers in the health care sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we felt that those who were keeping food on shelves weren’t receiving similar recognition for their hard work.

“Nobody knew how long this would play out, and the Co-op staff went to work with that same level of uncertainty. Even then, they showed bravery throughout and I think that needs recognising.

“We just wanted them to know that our little corner of the village are appreciative of their work, and we were keen to say thank you for what they have done and continue to do on a daily basis.”

We caught up with some of the staff who attended the event, and they told The Lincolnite that they were “so grateful” for the gesture after what has been a “difficult” 18 months.

“It’s been incredibly hard during the pandemic, we’ve been doing double the work in the same hours with all the measures in place, whether it be additional cleaning, introducing signs and floor markings and ensuring that social distancing was upheld.

“We always try to keep positive and continue to smile, luckily our community are always very appreciative and supportive.

“We are so thankful to Tony and Metheringham Squash Club for hosting the event and making us feel so welcome after a difficult last year or so.”