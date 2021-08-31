Warnings of “winter-like” pressures on NHS nationally as 417 cases confirmed in Lincolnshire on Tuesday
NHS figures showed COVID deaths increasing
There were 417 cases of coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, as national health bosses warn of “winter-like” pressures on NHS services already.
Government figures on Tuesday afternoon confirmed 292 new cases in Lincolnshire, 60 in North East Lincolnshire and 65 in North Lincolnshire.
The figures showed no further deaths of Lincolnshire residents in government figures, however NHS figures were updated for the first time since Friday and showed four further deaths at the county’s hospitals.
Nationally, cases increased by 32,181 to 6,789,581, while deaths rose by 50 to 132,535.
East Lindsey has the highest COVID infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire, as cases dropped again in all but two districts over the past week.
The coastal district sits 86th highest nationally, but has seen its infection rates drop from 406.3 per 100,000 of the population to 384.4, and its position deacrease from 46th.
West Lindsey and South Holland are the only two districts to have seen a rise in infection rates this week, with the former reaching 341 per 100,000 of the population and 148th highest nationally and South Holland reaching 276.5 and 277th respectively.
Nationally, the Society of Acute Medicine has warned that the health service in England is facing “winter-like pressures”.
Dr Nick Scriven, past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “I think it is fair to say we are currently facing an unprecedented summer workload that feels more like the worst winter pressures most of us can recall.
“We are seeing vast numbers of patients with non-COVID illness alongside the steady admission rates of those still very poorly with COVID.
“We are also noticing frailer people who have deconditioned over lockdowns so that any illness that previously might have been fairly minor now need an extended stay in hospital with periods of rehabilitation.”
Meanwhile, Italy has ended a rule which required even fully-vaccinated UK travellers to quarantine for five days on arrival.
Instead, a new rule says that if visitors have a negative coronavirus test and received their second jab at least 14 days before arriving they no longer have to isolate.
Italy itself is on the UK’s amber travel list, so those arriving here from Italy must take a test three days before travelling and a PCR test two days after arriving.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary, announcing 14 new routes from London airports on Tuesday, has told Sky News the UK should scrap its foreign travel rules.
Mr O’Leary said London was currently “empy” in terms of tourists because measures such as PCR testing were putting people off short holidays.
“Business is being hampered by this continuously chopping and changing of traffic lights that just cause confusion whereas the rules should be simple: if you’re double-vaccinated no restriction and if you’re not double-vaccinated get tested,” he said.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, August 31
98,363 cases (up 417)
- 64,525 in Lincolnshire (up 292)
- 15,188 in North Lincolnshire (up 65)
- 18,650 in North East Lincolnshire (up 60)
2,275 deaths (no change)
- 1,670 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 311 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 294 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,367 hospital deaths (up four)
- 843 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 479 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
6,789,581 UK cases, 132,535 deaths