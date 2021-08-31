Coastal areas top for infections, but weekly numbers down overall

Just two areas on the up

East Lindsey has the highest COVID infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire, as cases dropped again in all but two districts over the past week.

The coastal district sits 86th highest nationally, but has seen its infection rates drop from 406.3 per 100,000 of the population to 384.4 and its position drop from 46th.

North East Lincolnshire, which was the highest Greater Lincolnshire region last week, has fallen from 35th to 94th highest nationally, with an infection rate of 373.4.

West Lindsey and South Holland are the only two districts to have seen a rise in infection rates this week, with the former reaching 341 per 100,000 of the population and 148th highest nationally and South Holland reaching 276.5 and 277th respectively.

Lincoln, which just a few weeks ago was the highest infected area in the country, has now fallen to 95th, with an infection rate of 372.8.

The majority of areas now all sit below the 100th place mark nationally, showing that attempts to curb infections in the county (including a mobile testing unit on the coast over the weekend) appear to be working.

However, the region’s average of 353.1 per 100,000 people still sits far above the England average of 324.2

Across Lincolnshire, infection rates continue to sit highest among the younger age groups, with 15-19-year-olds sitting at a rolling rate of 851.5, 10-14-year-olds at 630.7 and 20-24-year-olds at 515.5 per 100,000 people.

The new school term in England starts from next week, and pupils will be asked to carry out regular testing to see if they are carrying the virus, but many rules around bubbles have now been relaxed.

Meanwhile, Government officials are still waiting for final advice from the JCVI to see if they can open up vaccinations to younger teens and booster jabs for the more vulnerable people.