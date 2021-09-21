Lincoln
September 21, 2021 2.35 pm

Adorable squirrel monkeys visit Lincoln care home residents

Everyone had a wonderful time, including the monkeys
The residents of Bernadette House Care Home in Lincoln were treated to a couple of special visitors on Tuesday. | Photo: Bernadette House

Residents at a Lincoln care home were treated to a surprise visit from two furry friends on Tuesday, as a couple of squirrel monkeys came for cuddles and playtime.

Bernadette House Care Home on South Park are no strangers to wildlife visits, having previously had penguins, llamas, dogs and chickens come to see the residents.

This time, though, it was the turn of Antonio and Banderols, two squirrel monkeys from Heythrop Zoological Gardens in Oxfordshire.

Antonio and Banderols were having so much fun with the residents! | Photo: Bernadette House

They are two of sixteen squirrel monkeys at Heythrop to be used at events or for working on camera, but it was a trip to Lincoln on the agenda this week.

Owner of Bernadette House, Elizabeth Stephens, said: “Everyone had an absolutely wonderful time, including the monkeys.

“Elderly people, particularly those with dementia, have a special connection to animals. I think it’s because they are very non-threatening and calming.”

One of the residents said it was among the best experiences of his life. | Photo: Bernadette House

The idea came about after a special request from one of the residents, Bruce Ingermels, who made it clear of his love for the tropical mammals.

“I’ve always loved animals, especially monkeys” he said, “To meet one in real life was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

