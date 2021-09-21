BBC Songs of Praise coming to Lincoln Cathedral – and you could be there!
Returning to Lincoln after 15 years
The BBC’s iconic religious television show Songs of Praise will be coming to Lincoln Cathedral next week for a celebration of Christian hymns and carols.
The choir and congregation in attendance will be recording hymns and carols from the cathedral on Tuesday, September 28, between 7pm and 10pm, and people who would like to take part are being asked to get in touch.
To book a place you can either call 07734030888 or email [email protected], but you will have to sing!
The show has been running since October 1961, and is the longest running series of its genre on television anywhere on the planet.
Songs of Praise has not been to Lincoln Cathedral for 15 years, last broadcasting from Lincolnshire’s crown jewel landmark in August 2006.
Also watch: Songs of Praise from August 2006 and featuring the choir of Lincoln Cathedral, directed by Aric Prentice, with Colin Walsh (organ).