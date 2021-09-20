County council sorry over more delays to Hykeham junction works

Few more days of delays at busy Newark Road junction

Lincolnshire County Council has apologised after further delays to works at a busy North Hykeham junction.

The works began in July and were due to finish September 3, but an outbreak of COVID-19 meant several staff members had to self-isolate.

The traffic lights at the Newark Road, Station Road and Moor Lane junction were then due to be restored on September 15, however, engineers found a number of electrical problems.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at LCC, said: “We’ve had a few issues wiring in the new controller for the lights at the Newark Road, Station Road junction in North Hykeham, meaning we can’t yet switch the new lights on.

“Crews are on site now rectifying these issues and we should be able to turn the new lights on on Wednesday.”

She said temporary measures will remain in place until then, but added Moor Lane was now open as normal.

“I’d like to apologise to residents for these further few days delay to the end of this project; thank you for bearing with us,” she said.

The road closure and its delays have caused frustration among locals including councillor Stephen Roe who has been posting updates.

One motorist Mark Noonan said: “Lincolnshire Council just don’t seem to be taking this seriously, despite the amount of disruption.

“Only time I’ve seen real effort was on the days they were supposed to have finished, meanwhile allowing and starting works elsewhere.

“Why would they not have prioritised such an important junction and taken people off less important jobs?”