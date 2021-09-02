COVID cases delay Hykeham junction works by two weeks

Works to improve the pedestrian crossing and traffic lights at a busy North Hykeham junction will now take two weeks longer due to cases of coronavirus.

Several members of staff working for one of Lincolnshire County Council’s contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to self-isolate.

This means the work at the junction of Newark Road and Station Road is now going to take two more weeks. It will also impact on school buses, with arrangements now being made with nearby schools.

The work, which started back in July, was due to be finished on September 3. However, it will now finish on Friday, September 17.

Newark Road and Station Road have remained open with three-way temporary traffic lights, with temporary pedestrian crossings in operation during the works.

Moor Lane has been closed at its junction with Newark Road, with traffic diverted via Lincoln Road, Hykeham Road and A1434 Newark Road, and vice versa.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Unfortunately, several members of staff working on this scheme for one of our contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to self-isolate, meaning this work is now going to take two more weeks.

“As this will now take the project past the end of the school summer holidays, we’re making arrangements for school buses to get in and out of the nearby schools more easily.

“We’re also allowing vehicles to turn into Moor Lane from Newark Road or Station Road, but not out. Temporary crossings will remain in place for pedestrians.

“We’re sorry about the extra disruption this will cause. Your new, safer junction will be fully open soon.”