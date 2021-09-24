Former Lincolnshire Echo offices turned into job centre
Last traces of regional publishers now gone
The former offices of local newspaper Lincolnshire Echo in central Lincoln will soon become a job centre.
The Lincolnshire Echo moved out of its city centre offices at Brayford Wharf East in February 2020 to mark the end of an era for local news, and it will now be replaced by Job Centre Plus.
The regional publication temporarily moved to The Regatta on Henley Way, Doddington Road, but moved out of the city entirely in March 2021 after parent company Reach PLC forced most staff to permanently work from home ever since.
Reach faced massive revenue drops as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, shedding 550 jobs in 2020 to try and save £35 million, before eventually closing their Lincoln office and keeping just 15 locations open across the UK.
Signs for a Job Centre Plus have been put up on the doors and entrance of the building, though building contractors Kier are still in the offices clearing them out.
It is unclear as to when the new job centre will be ready, but judging by the installation of signage at the door, it may be sooner rather than later.
The closure of Reach PLC’s office meant that The Lincolnite remains the only publication in the county to operate full-time from an office.