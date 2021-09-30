Global climate festival with 3D floating Earth is coming to Grantham

An incredible art installation with a replica floating planet Earth will be in Grantham this weekend, allowing people to get a closer look at the planet we inhabit.

Metanoia Climate Festival will be coming to St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, running from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3.

The weekend event will aim to engage with and educate its visitors on the rich diversity of the planet we live on, offering exhibits and guidance for people who may want to make environmental changes to their lifestyle.

The star attraction of the festival will be Gaia, a touring art installation from UK artist Luke Jerram, which is a giant replica of Earth that uses detailed NASA imagery to see the floating planet in three dimensions.

Gaia has toured all over the world in recent years, taking its place at some of the most famous museums and venues across the globe, including the streets of Hong Kong and the Natural History Museum in London.

It is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth, with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture depicting 18km of the Earth’s surface, and will rotate slowly throughout the weekend.

The globe design will be accompanied by sound composition from BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones, as artist Luke Jerram’s extraordinary project is brought to life right here in Lincolnshire.

Festival organisers hope the exhibition will both inspire and challenge people, offering a new perspective to our place on the planet, in light of recent global events such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are free of charge but will need to be ordered to gain access to the festival. They are available from the St Wulfram’s Church website by clicking on the day you wish to go and booking a time slot.