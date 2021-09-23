Imp-credible! Lincoln City CEO hand delivers season card to fan after cheeky Twitter exchange

“Great work from the club, not many would do this”

One Lincoln City fan has had his season membership card hand-delivered to him by club chief executive Liam Scully, after a tongue-in-cheek Twitter exchange.

The club’s membership cards have been posted out to ticket holders for the upcoming season, after temporary passes were issued at the beginning of the campaign.

The membership cards are given to fans who bought season tickets, and is another way to access games in addition to the e-ticket option on your smartphone.

The first batch has been posted via Royal Mail and should start to arrive at people’s houses by the weekend, according to the football club.

Many were expecting there to be a very long wait for the cards to arrive, including Imps fan Andy Pearson who Tweeted saying that he will “still be moaning unless I get a knock on the door saying ‘hello Andy it’s Liam [Scully, chief executive at the club], just popped in on the way home’.”

“Hello Andy it’s Liam, just popped in on the way home 🏡 🎫 🤝” https://t.co/m7Z6FeGqGn pic.twitter.com/t0Zu5XYvrl — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) September 22, 2021

Never one to disappoint, Liam Scully went to Andy’s house, knocked on the door and said those exact words to him while hand-delivering the card on Tuesday evening.

The pair posed for a picture together and Andy was delighted with the gesture, later Tweeting to say “great work from the club, not many would do this”.

Lincoln City’s CEO is clearly a very busy man, so he had to set off shortly after and sadly could not stay for a coffee, but it’s a gesture that has put smiles on the faces of the club’s supporters.

Imps chief executive Liam Scully said: “We thought it was a fun way to respond to Andy’s comment, we took his feedback in the spirit intended and it was a great opportunity to show him and other fans we genuinely care even when circumstances mean we’re not able to get things like season cards out as quickly as we want.

“While not everyone is going to get a knock on the door from the chief executive, we hope every supporter receives this kind of personal experience and everyone at the club is encouraged to think about what they can do to ensure every interaction with us is a positive one for fans.”

Lincoln City have also confirmed they will be working hard to resolve any off-field issues that have been reported to them so far this season, including large queues due to a new ticketing system, and encourage fans to get in touch with match day queries via [email protected].