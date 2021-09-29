Joyous evening with BBC Songs of Praise filming at Lincoln Cathedral
It will air this December
BBC Songs of Praise arrived at Lincoln Cathedral on Tuesday for an evening of choral hymns and Christian carols.
The longest running religious broadcast show in the world came to Lincoln Cathedral for the first time in 15 years on Tuesday, as a packed congregation in attendance joined in singing with the cathedral choir.
Songs of Praise has been running since October 1961, and the excitement for it being in Lincoln was apparent as the live audience showed great enthusiasm in joining in with the hymns.
The show will be broadcast on BBC One on December 12, and songs from the recording will feature sporadically throughout the series.
A spokesperson for Lincoln Cathedral said it was a “delight” to welcome Songs of Praise to the historic building.
“Our choir sounds wonderful and the audience were all in fine voice – both expertly directed by our director of music Aric Prentice and accompanied by our organist Jeffrey Makinson. It was lovely to hear the cathedral full of joyful music!”
