Joyous evening with BBC Songs of Praise filming at Lincoln Cathedral

A Lincoln mother who got into veganism after it helped her son with his health problems has now opened up a plant based bakery on the High Street, offering homemade sweet treats and sustainable savoury snacks.

Good’s Plant Based Bakery opened on Lincoln High Street on Saturday, September 18, and is run by Belinda Good, 41, and her son Jordan, 21.

Jordan had been suffering with joint pain for a number of years and discovered that cutting out dairy and meat helped ease the pain, so they both soon incorporated a plant based diet into their lifestyles.

After spending months experimenting with meat substitutes and vegan-friendly meals, Belinda and Jordan soon realised that it positively benefitted their lives to go plant based, and so five years later they are both still vegan.

“It was much easier to transition to plant based than I realised,” Belinda told The Lincolnite. “I think that’s half the worry for people sometimes, they wonder how hard it would be to cut these things out of your diet.”

She continues: “Once you get into the cycle of eating vegan meals you realise more and more how much good you are doing, whether it be the environmental impacts, the health benefits or not contributing to the ill treatment of animals.”

Good’s Plant Based Bakery began last year as a collection service from Belinda’s house after lockdown hit, and proved to be so popular that they outgrew the family kitchen.

After totally revamping the former convenience store site, Belinda opened her bakery on September 18 and has so far been very well received by the customers.

Belinda said: “It was a complete overhaul in ten weeks, it was so hard but it’s been worth it. Jordan helps me with bread and baking while I do a lot of the decorating, we spend hours on end testing recipes to make sure they are right.

“So far it’s been really good and it’s still only early days, hopefully it can go from strength to strength and more people can see how nice plant based food can really be.”

The menu is based on what Belinda and Jordan tend to eat themselves at home, offering an affordable option for anyone who wants plant based treats or savoury meals.

One of the shop’s specialities is the Mediterranean salad box, containing falafel and hummus as well as olives and sauerkraut to offer an exotic twist to a traditional salad.

For those of us with a sweet tooth, there are a great range of brownies, pastries and cakes to choose from, none more popular than the Oreo brownies.

Jordan and Belinda are up night and day baking the food for Good’s, making sure the food is too tasty to ignore.

Belinda also offers flavoured coffees and afternoon teas, boasting unique flavours such as raspberry ripple and Jaffa cake, alongside the scrumptious food.

The cold drinks on display are all organic, vegan friendly and naturally sourced to fit the profile of the shop, as well as the snack options such as crisps and pick & mix sweet bags.

Good’s Plant Based Bakery is open Wednesday to Saturday each week from 10am to 2pm, except for on Saturdays where it is open 9am-4pm.