Lincoln Boultham Park lake improvement works completed
With over £650k grant funding
Restoration works to improve the lake at Boultham Park in Lincoln are now complete, boasting a new viewing area and boating access.
A special event to celebrate the completion of works was hosted at Boultham Park on Friday, September 10, and was attended by Lincoln’s Mayor Jackie Kirk, as well as officers from City of Lincoln Council, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Boultham Park Advisory Group.
The original works began with contractors Ebsford Environmental in January 2021, and after £658,700 of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the lake restoration is now complete.
Improvements to the lake included the addition of a viewing platform, bank restoration, under-storey planting on the lake edge, provisions for fishing pegs, access for occasional boating and improving water quality, among much more.
The FCC Communities Foundation has also awarded the council a further £58,969 to help improve the water quality even more, as well as increasing biodiversity and engagement in and around the lake. These works will be finished by the end of 2021.
Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “I’d like to personally thank all of those involved in these vital park works. I am very proud of the works that have taken place and know from residents I have spoken to that these improvements have been welcomed by many.
“Now more than ever, open green spaces are essential for both physical and mental health, and we are excited to see residents and visitors enjoy what our parks have to offer.”