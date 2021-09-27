Lincoln cat cafe finds new purr-fect location

A family-run cat cafe in Lincoln will reopen in its new paw-sitively purrfect location in the uphill area of the city later this month.

Coffee Cats opened on Silver Street on October 1, 2019, and was home to seven adorable cats — Empress Matilda, Snorri, Mary Moo, Boudica, Cleo, Baloo, Ratatoskr. The cafe temporarily closed during part of the coronavirus lockdown in April last year and reopened for a short while before the move began in August.

Mary Moo, Boudica and Cleo have since been adopted, while new felines Alfie, Ethel, and Nicky have moved into the cafe. Nicky is the youngest at just over a year old, while the oldest is 17-year-old Snorri.

The seven cats and the Brown family are now settling in well at their new location on The Strait, which they hope to open to the public in mid-October.

The premises was previously home to The Crafty Bottle, which closed last year after the brewing company left the UK for Portugal.

Manager Stephen Brown told The Lincolnite that coronavirus was a big factor in the move as previous social distancing rules had limited the amount of customers they could have in the cafe, making it difficult to afford the rent and business rates.

It forced their hands to look for a new premises and Stephen said “the location is better and in a lovely area”.

Stephen said: “It is exciting with the new premises. The cats are settling in well and already attracting the attention of passers-by. We are looking forward to welcoming regular and new customers.”

As well as housing the seven adorable cats, the cafe also serves Stokes Coffee and fresh treats, with vegan and gluten-free options.

The cafe will still house the same seven felines, who can be sponsored at a price of £5 per cat via the Coffee Cats website here.

More than one person can sponsor each cat and the money raised will go towards the upkeep of the animals, including food, cat litter and vet bills.

The cafe will be open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 3pm and then later from 5pm to 8pm. People can book one-hour slots on the website for £5 per person.