September 27, 2021 2.57 pm

Lincoln cat cafe finds new purr-fect location

Are you feline excited about the reopening?

Snorri, who lives at Coffee Cats Lincoln, with the city's beautiful cathedral in the background.

A family-run cat cafe in Lincoln will reopen in its new paw-sitively purrfect location in the uphill area of the city later this month.

Coffee Cats opened on Silver Street on October 1, 2019, and was home to seven adorable cats — Empress Matilda, Snorri, Mary Moo, Boudica, Cleo, Baloo, Ratatoskr. The cafe temporarily closed during part of the coronavirus lockdown in April last year and reopened for a short while before the move began in August.

Mary Moo, Boudica and Cleo have since been adopted, while new felines Alfie, Ethel, and Nicky have moved into the cafe. Nicky is the youngest at just over a year old, while the oldest is 17-year-old Snorri.

Ethel and Nicky looking out from upstairs.

The cafe’s youngest and oldest cats – Nicky and Snorri – chilling together by the window.

Manager Stephen Brown holding Ratatoskr. The old signage revealed ‘The Cassian Gallery’ which was previously located in the cafe’s new location on The Strait in Lincoln.

The seven cats and the Brown family are now settling in well at their new location on The Strait, which they hope to open to the public in mid-October.

The premises was previously home to The Crafty Bottle, which closed last year after the brewing company left the UK for Portugal.

Manager Stephen Brown told The Lincolnite that coronavirus was a big factor in the move as previous social distancing rules had limited the amount of customers they could have in the cafe, making it difficult to afford the rent and business rates.

It forced their hands to look for a new premises and Stephen said “the location is better and in a lovely area”.

Snorri loves Lincoln Cathedral.

Nicky and Alife chilling together by the window.

Alfie and Nicky watching out on The Strait.

Alfie and Ethel – two of the seven adorable cats at Coffee Cats Lincoln.

Stephen said: “It is exciting with the new premises. The cats are settling in well and already attracting the attention of passers-by. We are looking forward to welcoming regular and new customers.”

As well as housing the seven adorable cats, the cafe also serves Stokes Coffee and fresh treats, with vegan and gluten-free options.

Snorri, the cafe’s oldest cat, in uphill Lincoln with the iconic cathedral in the background.

Nicky sunbathing in the cafe.

Snorri with the beautiful backdrop of Lincoln Cathedral.

The cafe will still house the same seven felines, who can be sponsored at a price of £5 per cat via the Coffee Cats website here.

More than one person can sponsor each cat and the money raised will go towards the upkeep of the animals, including food, cat litter and vet bills.

The cafe will be open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 3pm and then later from 5pm to 8pm. People can book one-hour slots on the website for £5 per person.

