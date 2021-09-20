Lincoln teen crowned British powerboat champion

A 19-year-old man from Lincoln has seen all of his wildest dreams come true as he secured the British powerboat championship in Bedford.

Jonny Brewer from Lincoln was competing in the Formula GP Light class, and went into the weekend full of confidence as he was leading the championships.

Racing at speeds of up to 65mph at Bedford’s Stewartby Hydroplane & Powerboat Racing Club, Jonny held his nerve to keep his lead and be crowned the British champion on Sunday.

The final round took place on September 18-19 and consisted of four heats of racing in which all results count, and two of the four races being run on a handicap basis.

Jonny raced home into pole position during qualifying and then won two heats before securing two third place finishes in the other two races and capturing the gold.

After winning the title, Jonny was naturally ecstatic, and he had this to say: “This championship win means the world to me!

“I’ve been so close in the past but to stand on that top spot of the podium is what I’ve been racing years to achieve and to manage it amongst some really strong racers makes it mean even more.

“I have to say a huge thank you to the clubs, officials and safety crews who have worked tirelessly to put the four events on this season with out them there would be no racing, a huge thank you also to my team, crew and sponsors for enabling me to race and making my dreams come true!”

Jonny is hoping to move onto the next level and got the chance to try out the more powerful F2 boats during the weekend.

He is looking to secure sponsors and partners to help him progress in his career, and if your business is interested in getting involved, send an email to [email protected].