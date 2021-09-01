Lincolnshire COVID cases slowly dropping after summer high peak

Greater Lincolnshire’s case numbers have shown a continued drop since reaching their highest peak of the pandemic on July 15, with a 10% month-on-month reduction in August.

The latest data from the government’s COVID website show 459 new cases of coronavirus on September 1, with 311 in Lincolnshire, 71 in North East Lincolnshire and 77 in North Lincolnshire.

The figures showed three further deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents in government figures. NHS figures, also showed two further deaths at the region’s hospitals, with one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust.

Nationally, cases increased by 35,693 to 6,825,074 on Wednesday, while deaths rose by 207 to 132,742.

Data from the government’s website, which is often subject to change after daily figures are revealed, shows that Greater Lincolnshire officially reached its highest peak on July 19 with 953 cases.

That month saw a grand total of 17,862 cases confirmed – more than three-and-a-half times June’s 3,836 case total.

August, however, saw a 10.32% drop in the tally, confirming 16,018 cases so far.

The data also reveals when each council peaked since the start of the pandemic, with East Lindsey seeing a peak of 173 cases on November 16 last year, while Lincoln reached 156 cases on July 28 this year.

South Kesteven – which has seen the most cases cumulatively at a grand total of 11,451 – appears to have had a consistent rise in cases since peaking on December 29 at 120 cases and taking the lead through mid-late January.

Meanwhile, the mass vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground will temporarily close for three days this weekend due to a pre-arranged event being hosted at the venue.

The centre, which has the capacity for 1,000 jabs a day, will be unable to open between Friday, September 3 and Sunday, September 5.

Between these dates Lincolnshire Showground is hosting two events – Kustom Kulture Blast Off and The British Riding Club NAF Five Star National Championships.

NHS Lincolnshire CCG said it will be contacting all patients who had appointments booked for these three days. They will be offered the opportunity to rearrange their appointment for another day at Lincolnshire Showground or to attend one of the other vaccination sites, or patients can rebook themselves online.

Nationally, health bosses have confirmed booster jabs will be given to those aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

It follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI),

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We know people with specific conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 may have received less protection against the virus from two vaccine doses. I am determined to ensure we are doing all we can to protect people in this group and a third dose will help deliver that.

“The NHS will contact people as soon as possible to discuss their needs and arrange an appointment for a third dose where clinically appropriate”

Boston’s own Professor Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: “We know there are people with severe immunosuppression for whom the first two doses of vaccine have not provided the same level protection as for the general population. The degree of protection will vary by individual, according to degree of immunosuppression and the underlying reasons for that.

“We should be doing all we reasonably can to ensure that this group is not disadvantaged and a third primary dose is one step in this direction. We are also working hard to ensure there are other medical interventions that can be used in these groups, including specific treatments like antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.”

Reports suggest that vaccines for young people aged 12-15 in general are being delayed in order to launch the booster campaign.

Sky News has reported that sources close to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said vulnerable groups may be prioritised first.

The Office for National Statistics said that the week ending August 20 saw nearly 1,200 more deaths registered in the UK than expected at this time of year.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, September 1

98,822 cases (up 459)

64,836 in Lincolnshire (up 311)

15,265 in North Lincolnshire (up 77)

18,721 in North East Lincolnshire (up 71)

2,278 deaths (up three)

1,671 from Lincolnshire (up one)

312 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

295 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,369 hospital deaths (up two)

844 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

480 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

6,789,581 UK cases, 132,535 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.