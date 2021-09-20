Lincolnshire doctor jailed for 14 years after poisoning partner in exorcism

A doctor from Grimsby is facing almost fifteen years behind bars after being found guilty of 11 offences, in which he risked his partner’s life with noxious substances and bogus exorcism rituals.

Hossam Metwally, 61, was found guilty of nine offences and pleaded guilty to a further two at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 6, and was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison on Monday.

At the eight-week trial, a jury found Metwally unanimously guilty of offences such as fraud and administering a noxious substance which endangered life.

The two counts he pleaded guilty for were voyeurism, after he secretly filmed two patients undressed while attending medical appointments.

The court heard how he injected his partner Kelly Wilson, 34, with drugs and convinced her that she was possessed by supernatural beings.

Metwally performed over 250 rituals on Wilson, including placing holy water and oils on her skin while she was motionless on a bed.

The investigation into Metwally’s practices began in July 2019, when a woman was admitted to hospital after being unresponsive and in a serious condition.

It was discovered that she had been administered with a variety of anaesthetic drugs from Metwally, grossly abusing his position.

It is a case “unlike any other in Humberside Police history”, says detective chief inspector Rhodri Troake, who reserved thanks for his investigation team on the force in convicting Doctor Metwally.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, particularly the victims, witnesses, CPS and the whole of the investigation team, who have come together to present a strong case to the court, resulting in the conviction and sentence Doctor Metwally received.

“The offences Doctor Metwally committed were extremely serious and an abuse of his position and the trust his victims had in him. He is now exactly where he belongs, in prison.

“We would like to provide reassurance to members of the public or other previous patients of Doctor Metwally that no further offences were uncovered during the investigation and there is not thought to have been anyone else put at risk by his actions.”